Alternatives: Next steps undertaken

The final image of the "NEXT Factory" to be ready in the summer of 2022.

JAPAN, Tokyo. Japanese Alternative meat venture Next Meats will be constructing its own eco-friendly factory, dedicated to alternative protein products.

Next Meats Co, the alternative meat venture company from Tokyo, is known for commercializing the world's first vegan Japanese barbecue meat analogues—the NEXT Yakiniku series, as well as the NEXT Gyudon, which is a vegan simulation of the traditional Japanese beef bowl. The start-up has recently gained attention for successfully developing an alternative egg product, the NEXT Egg 1.0, and also launching the NEXT Yakiniku in the US and selling out their first release of products in a day.

It just revealed their plan to start the construction of their eco-friendly production facility called the "NEXT Factory", in Niigata. This factory will be a one-stop hub dedicated to alternative protein products and will include everything from an R&D lab to the production line. This kind of large-scale facility specifically dedicated to the development of alternative proteins is likely to be the first of its kind in Japan based on research by Next Meat. In a press conference announcing the construction of the facility, founders Hideyuki Sasaki and Ryo Shirai revealed that the factory will incorporate DX systems as well as solar panels and other sustainable technologies, and its completion is scheduled for next summer.

They have also recently signed a cooperative research and development agreement with Nagaoka University of Technology, to study epigenetics and its new applications in developing alternative meat products. Next Meats says they hope to continue collaborating with local entities and spark open innovations and keep accelerating the growth of the alternative meat industry in Japan, and the world.

Source: Next Meats