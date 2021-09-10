CANADA, Vancouver. Canada's leading organic and natural food distributor Horizon Grocery + Wellness starts distributiing Modern Plant Based Foods' products.

Modern Plant-Based Foods announced that Modern Meat, its meat alternative brand, has entered into a partnership agreement Horizon Grocery + Wellness to increase service to consumers throughout Canada. With a deep list of retail partnerships including Whole Foods, Save on Foods, Nesters and Choices, Modern Meat will have the opportunity to significantly expand its retail distribution in Canada.

About the company Modern Plant-Based Foods is a Canadian food company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that offers a portfolio of plant-based products including meat and dairy-free alternatives, soups and vegan snacks. The products are available at select restaurants and retailers across Canada including our own Modern Wellness Bars located in Vancouver. They are choosing ingredients free of soy, gluten, nuts and GMOs.

Horizon Grocery + Wellness operates out of a combined 186,000 sq ft of facility space in south Burnaby, BC and is Western Canada's leading distributor of organic and natural products in the dry, chill, and frozen grocery categories, in addition to natural personal care and nutritional health supplement categories. The company services a diverse customer base including major natural, grocery and independent grocery chains, independent natural health stores, buying clubs, restaurants, cafes and specialty retailers, and ships orders daily to large metropolitan areas and small towns across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Yukon.

Through the distribution partnership, Horizon will carry Modern Meat's complete portfolio of meat alternative products including Modern Burger, Crumble, Crab Cakes, Meatballs, Breakfast Sausage and Gyozas. Plans to sign on with large retail outlets will begin immediately.

Source: Modern Plant-Based Foods