Key to the innovation is Bflike's patent-pending vegan fat and blood platforms. This technology results in plant-based meat and fish alternative products that are indistinguishable from their animal-based counterparts.

BELGIUM, Mechelen. The agro company invests in the start-up to help food manufacturers and retailers offer a new generation of plant-based meat and fish alternative products. The proprietary technology creates plant-based alternatives that look, feel and cook like their animal-based counterparts.

Responding to flexitarian consumers’ growing appetite for plant-based products that deliver a “meat-like” experience, Cargill is investing in Bflike, a start-up created by BOX NV, which is poised to be a new technology leader in the rapidly evolving meat and fish alternatives categories. The partnership combines Cargill’s food ingredient solutions with Bflike’s recipes and technology, to give food manufacturers and retailers the opportunity to bring tasty plant-based products to market quickly and affordably. More about this topic Personnel Jamie Miller named Cargill’s CFO She will join Cargill on June 1, 2021, at the start of its new fiscal year. more ››

Bflike will license its proprietary technology and premix ingredient solutions to food manufacturers and retailers, supporting them to commercialize their own meat and fish alternative products. Key to the innovation is its patent-pending vegan fat and blood platforms. This technology results in plant-based meat and fish alternative products that are indistinguishable from their animal-based counterparts, with similar visual appearance (both raw and cooked), texture, mouthfeel, melting behavior and cooking performance.

Equally important, the collaboration will position customers to move seamlessly from pilot to commercialization and allow them to scale up quickly, using their own production process and machinery, whilst being supported by Cargill’s secure supply of critical ingredients. More about this topic Management Cargill names new COO Brian Sikes has been named chief operating officer of Cargill. In this role, he will also serve as a management director on the Cargill Board of Directors. more ››

The investment in is realized through a joint venture with Blue Ocean Xlerator NV (BOX), a Dutch private incubator/accelerator focused on sustainable innovations in the food sector. Bflike also benefits from the technical support of TOP BV, a Dutch food technology service provider based in Wageningen Food Valley and a subsidiary company of BOX.

Bflike has a robust product pipeline of meat and fish alternative formulations, ready to hit the market in this year, next to the vegetarian burger and minced meat readily available.

Source: Cargill