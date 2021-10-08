ISRAEL, Ness Ziona. A collective led by Ashton Kutcher and Guy Oseary, together with leading strategic players such as Effie Epstein, announced it is partnering with cultivated meat leader MeaTech 3D to accelerate the company’s growth in developing and commercializing its proprietary cultured meat production technologies.
MeaTech 3D is an international company at the forefront of the cultured meat revolution. The company initiated activities in 2019 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel, with a subsidiary in Antwerp, Belgium. The company believes cultured meat technologies hold significant potential to improve meat production, simplify the meat supply chain, and offer consumers a range of new product offerings. MeaTech has a particular focus on premium, center-of-plate meat products, such as structured marbled steaks. This includes development of high-throughput bioprinting systems. Towards this goal the company is developing a suite of advanced manufacturing technologies to produce cell-based alternative protein products. This includes development of cell-lines for beef, pork, and chicken. Cell-based ingredients are also believed to have significant potential to enhance the taste, aroma, and texture of plant-based protein products.