Alternatives: ADM opens new lab in Singapore
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. News
Alternatives

ADM opens new lab in Singapore

by Sabrina Meyer
Saturday, April 24, 2021

Most Read

  1. Danish Crown

    Layoffs in Boizenburg
  2. Trade in pork

    China imports more once again
  3. Sustainability

    Less methane due to lemongrass
ADM / Business Wire
Lori Murphy, Vice President, Creation, Design & Development Asia Pacific; Dirk Oyen, Vice President and General Manager South East Asia and Nicole Yo, Director, Creation, Design & Development South East Asia, Head of Flavor Creation Asia Pacific and Principal Flavorist; officiated the opening of ADM's Plant-based Innovation Lab in Singapore.
Lori Murphy, Vice President, Creation, Design & Development Asia Pacific; Dirk Oyen, Vice President and General Manager South East Asia and Nicole Yo, Director, Creation, Design & Development South East Asia, Head of Flavor Creation Asia Pacific and Principal Flavorist; officiated the opening of ADM's Plant-based Innovation Lab in Singapore.

SINGAPORE, Singapore. ADM celebrated the opening of its new plant-based innovation lab, located in ADM’s Biopolis research hub in Singapore. The lab will develop next-level, on-trend and nutritious products to meet growing food and beverage demand in the Asia-Pacific region.



The new facility features a combination of experts in proteins and texturing ingredients, coupled with flavor specialists, allowing ADM to quickly and efficiently create tailor-made solutions for the Asian consumer palate. This lab gives ADM the ability to test flavors, textures, fats and binding characteristics in-house and accelerate product development for customers. Additionally, the lab can provide medium-scale sampling through a variety of forming and freezing capabilities to support market evaluation of new products and solutions.

The ADM Biopolis research hub in Singapore features a wide range of capabilities, including a food and flavor analytic lab; a beverage and dairy applications lab and pilot plant; a bakery and confectionery lab; a meat and savory lab; a sweet and savory creation lab; sensory evaluation facilities and a customer innovation center in addition to the new plant-based innovation lab.

ADM has more than 3,000 employees throughout the wider Asia-Pacific region, across 50 locations, including integrated management offices in Shanghai and Singapore; technical innovation centers in China, Japan, Singapore, Vietnam and Australia; flavor production facilities, sweeteners and soluble fiber complex in China; animal nutrition facilities, grain origination and trading operations across Asia; grain destination marketing warehouses in China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand; and sales offices strategically located in all major markets across the region. ADM also owns a minority stake in Singapore-based Wilmar International Limited, a leading agribusiness and packaged food and oil company in the region.

Source: ADM
tags:
Singapore ADM Asia-Pacific Asia China ingredients

Do you have any questions or comments about this article?
Send an email to the editors.

Here you can acquire the usage rights to this article.
Print article

related content
Micvac Farhad Miri
Personnel
New Finance & Admin Director joins Micvac
Plant Plus Foods Plant Plus Foods
Alternatives
Marfrig and ADM unveil PlantPlus Foods
Marfrig Burger Marfrig
Cooperation
Marfrig partners with ADM to produce plant-based Burgers
stats