Alternative proteins: MeaTech prints 100 g st...
Alternative proteins

MeaTech prints 100 g steak

by Sandra Sieler
Friday, December 10, 2021

Imago / Westend61
Using a special 3D bio-printer, the cultured cells were shaped into the form of a steak.
NESS ZIONA. An Israeli start-up has succeeded in producing what it claims is the largest steak to date in the laboratory.



The cultured steak from the bioprinter, which consists mainly of fat and muscle cells, weighs exactly 104 g. The manufacturer, MeaTech, based in Ness Ziona in Israel, believes it is the largest of its kind to date. The cells used to make the steak were produced using a proprietary process that first isolates and multiplies bovine stem cells from tissue samples. After reaching a sufficient cell mass, the stem cells were turned into bio-inks and printed in the form of a steak structure using a 3D bio-printer. According to the company, the printed product then went to an incubator for maturation, where the printed stem cells differentiated into fat and muscle cells. This formed the fat and muscle tissue, respectively, for the MeaTech steak. The cultured steak is made of real, live muscle and fat cells and does not contain soy or pea protein, which are commonly used in plant-based alternatives.

MeaTech 3D was founded in 2019 and operates internationally. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and has facilities in Ness Ziona, Israel and Antwerp, Belgium. The company's leadership believes cultured meat technologies have "significant potential to improve meat production, simplify the meat supply chain, and provide consumers with a range of new product offerings." MeaTech is working to develop cell lines for beef, pork and chicken. It is focusing on the development of premium meat products, such as textured, marbled steaks.

Source: fleischwirtschaft.de; MeaTech
tags:
Israel

