Alternative proteins: Cultured meat network f...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
Alternative proteins

Cultured meat network for Asia launched

by Editor fleischwirtschaft.com
Thursday, March 17, 2022

Most Read

  1. Food security

    US customs seize record levels of smuggled meat
  2. German pork production

    Steep drop in pork supply
  3. Ukraine war

    WUR ends cooperations with Russia
Joes Future Food
Aleph Farms, Avant Meats, CellX, DaNAgreen, Gaia Foods, IntegriCulture, Joes Future Food (photo), MeaTech, SeaWith, Shiok Meats, SuperMeat belong to the founding member companies of the collective.
Aleph Farms, Avant Meats, CellX, DaNAgreen, Gaia Foods, IntegriCulture, Joes Future Food (photo), MeaTech, SeaWith, Shiok Meats, SuperMeat belong to the founding member companies of the collective.

SINGAPORE. The cultivated meat network Asia-Pacific Society for Cellular Agriculture (APAC-SCA) announced the launch of its network for the promotion of cultivated meat in the Asia-Pacific region.



In a press release on 14 March, 11 cultivated meat and seafood (CMS) ventures announced their joint coalition as Asia-Pacific Society for Cellular Agriculture (APAC-SCA). Member companies located in the Asia-Pacific region focusing on producing cultivated meat and seafood products formed the coalition with the intention of bridging the gap in the ecosystem of the CMS sector across the APAC region in the hopes of kick-starting and harmonizing the industry.


In a joint statement, the management committee Dr Sandhya Sriram (President), Group CEO, Chairman, and Co-founder of Shiok Meats; Mr Ziliang Yang (Secretary), CEO and Co-founder of CellX; Dr Jay Hyeongun Jee (Treasurer), CTO and Co-founder of Dana Green; Mr Gary Brenner, Director of Market and Corporate Development at Aleph Farms; and Ms Carrie Chan, CEO and Co-founder of Avant Meats said: "We're delighted to announce the launch of the APAC Society for Cellular Agriculture; we hope the society and our coalition will foster a productive and harmonized industry in APAC. As we all are looking towards commercialization in the upcoming years, it is with excitement that we soon can showcase our commitment to the industry to a global audience. As a society, we wish to engage with all the stakeholders in the region to promote transparency, safety, and awareness."

In 2022, APAC-SCA will begin its efforts of harmonizing the industry by engaging, educating, and connecting policymakers in the regulatory space, industry think tanks and the general public to current developments, trends, and benefits of the CMS industry.

Source: APAC-SCA
tags:
Asia-Pacific Singapore

Do you have any questions or comments about this article?
Send an email to the editors.

Here you can acquire the usage rights to this article.
Print article

related content
Imago / panthermedia Labor Fleisch Petrischale
Cultured meat
Study analyzes meat taste factors
Mosa Meat Mark Post presents first lab-grown beef burger
Fetal Bovine Serum
Serum-free cultured meat
Aleph Farms Aleph Farms
Cooperation
Aleph Farms and Mitsubishi bring cultivated meat to Japan

Newsletter-Service

With our free newsletters, we can provide you with the most important industry news and useful practical tips from Germany and around the world.

 
stats