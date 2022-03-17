SINGAPORE. The cultivated meat network Asia-Pacific Society for Cellular Agriculture (APAC-SCA) announced the launch of its network for the promotion of cultivated meat in the Asia-Pacific region.

In a press release on 14 March, 11 cultivated meat and seafood (CMS) ventures announced their joint coalition as Asia-Pacific Society for Cellular Agriculture (APAC-SCA). Member companies located in the Asia-Pacific region focusing on producing cultivated meat and seafood products formed the coalition with the intention of bridging the gap in the ecosystem of the CMS sector across the APAC region in the hopes of kick-starting and harmonizing the industry.



Source: APAC-SCA

In a joint statement, the management committee Dr Sandhya Sriram (President), Group CEO, Chairman, and Co-founder of Shiok Meats; Mr Ziliang Yang (Secretary), CEO and Co-founder of CellX; Dr Jay Hyeongun Jee (Treasurer), CTO and Co-founder of Dana Green; Mr Gary Brenner, Director of Market and Corporate Development at Aleph Farms; and Ms Carrie Chan, CEO and Co-founder of Avant Meats said: "We're delighted to announce the launch of the APAC Society for Cellular Agriculture; we hope the society and our coalition will foster a productive and harmonized industry in APAC. As we all are looking towards commercialization in the upcoming years, it is with excitement that we soon can showcase our commitment to the industry to a global audience. As a society, we wish to engage with all the stakeholders in the region to promote transparency, safety, and awareness."In 2022, APAC-SCA will begin its efforts of harmonizing the industry by engaging, educating, and connecting policymakers in the regulatory space, industry think tanks and the general public to current developments, trends, and benefits of the CMS industry.