BALpro

Reinforcement for BALpro: Bernd Eßer and Godo Röben (from left).

The German Association for Alternative Protein Sources (BALpro) is getting two new board members. The two managers come from Rügenwalder Mühle and the plant-based food specialist Berief Food.

