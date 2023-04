IMAGO / Martin Wagner

According to a PHW survey, more than half of the questioned consumers have already expressed interest in trying cultivated meat products if they were available on the market.

GERMANY, Rechterfeld. One of Europe’s largest poultry producers PHW Group and food-tech company SuperMeat announced the official signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote cultivated meat for the European market.

According to a PHW press release, the companies’ collaboration seeks to develop, manufacture and distribute cultivated meat at a large scale f