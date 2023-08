Meatable

Although cultivated meat production is still in its development phase, Switzerland and the UK are the first countries in Europe to receive applications for cultivated meat approval for the European market. The Netherlands recently became the first European country to officially permit companies to organise pre-approval tastings.

THE NETHERLANDS, Delft. Cultivated meat company Meatable announced it had raised US$35 million in new funding. The investment is intended to scale the company’s processes further and accelerate commercial launch.

According to a Meatable press release, the latest funding round was led by Agronomics, with participation from new investor Dutch impact fund Invest