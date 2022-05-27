Alt protein industry: Collaboration to accele...
Alt protein industry

Collaboration to accelerate commercialisation of hybrid alternative meat products

From Editor fleischwirtschaft.com
Friday, May 27, 2022

Imago / agefotostock
“We are excited to sign a collaboration agreement with Enough, a global leader in mycoprotein as an ingredient, to accelerate our commercialisation of next-generation meat substitutes — hybrid products with cultured fat biomass. These game-changing, primarily plant-based products promise to offer a meatier taste and mouthfeel that is closer to conventional meat products,” said Arik Kaufman, CEO of MeaTech.
ISRAEL, Rehovot. Cultured meat developer MeaTech 3D announced the collaboration agreement between its subsidiary Peace of Meat and mycoprotein specialist Enough. The collaboration aims to accelerate MeaTech’s go-to-market strategy for hybrid products.



MeaTech, which maintains facilities in Israel and Belgium and is expanding activities to the USA, announced that its wholly-owned Belgian subsidiary, Peace of Meat, has signed a joint development agreement with Enough, a company in the field of mycoprotein, a fungi-based fermented food ingredient.


According to MeaTech, the collaboration aims to combine Peace of Meat’s expertise in cultured avian development with Enough’s mycoprotein ingredient to create hybrid alternative meat products with flavours, aromas and textures of conventional meat and high nutritional value.

Last September, Peace of Meat successfully produced 700 grams of pure cultured chicken fat biomass in a single production run, the company reports. On the heels of that breakthrough, a pilot plant and R&D facility in Belgium are planned to begin scaled-up production in 2023. Not far from Peace of Meat’s facility in the south of the Netherlands, Enough will also have its flagship pilot plant.

“This joint venture with Enough is a milestone toward advancing our vision to use cultured fat biomass as an ingredient for developing delicious and innovative hybrid food products that better mimic farm-raised meat,” commented Dirk von Heinrichshorst, CEO of Peace of Meat.

Source: MeaTech

