FRANCE, Paris. France’s highest administrative court has suspended government plans to ban plant-based food manufacturers from using meaty names for their products.

The ban was set to come into force on 1 October, following a long campaign from French meat industry and farming groups to regulate the naming of meat-free products.



Source: AFP / FNSEA

On Wednesday, the court decided to suspend the proceedings to reserve terms such as carpaccio, dumpling, lardon and sausage solely for meat products, accepting concerns over the speed and scope of the legislation, according to AFP.In October 2020, the European Parliament rejected a move to ban the use of terms of animal origin for plant products -- except when words like "yoghurt", "cream", or "cheese" are applied to products without animal milk.With the publication of its decree in June, France became the only country in the EU to go against this decision.