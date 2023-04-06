Australian company Vow and creative agency Wunderman Thompson received increased media attention after announcing the unveiling of a meatball containing mammoth muscle protein at the science museum NEMO in Amsterdam at the end of March.

BELGIUM, Leuven. Australian cultivated meat company Vow could face legal consequences after showcasing a mammoth meatball at a press event on the potential of cultivated meat production. Belgian food-tech company Paleo claimed that Vow had unjustly presented it as its own invention. Vow responded, calling the allegations baseless.

According to a statement released on The Future of Protein Production website - a brand of British media and events organiser Future-Proof Group Media - food-tech company Paleo is considering legal action against Vow for passing a 'mammoth meatball' as its own invention.

The Australian cultivated meat company received much media attention after showcasing a meatball consisting of cells from the extinct woolly mammoth to demonstrate the potential of cellular agriculture.

The precision fermentation company Paleo criticised that despite being aware of a pending patent application, Vow made a false claim by presenting its meatball containing mammoth myoglobin as a world premiere.

The Guardian released an exclusive report on the event, quoting Prof Ernst Wolvetang from the Australian Institute for Bioengineering at the University of Queensland, whose team had collaborated with Vow to work on the mammoth muscle protein. Wolvetang said that the protein had not been seen for thousands of years and that no one had yet tasted the mammoth meatball.

Paleo calls out unethical behaviour

“When we learned about the event, we were surprised," explained Hermes Sanctorum, CEO of Paleo. “When Vow claim that no one has tasted mammoth myoglobin, this is simply not true. We developed the mammoth myoglobin, and we tasted it in our lab."

Paleo issued a statement in June 2022 announcing the publishing of its patent application for its portfolio of heme proteins as ingredients for plant-based food production. Besides listing several proteins claiming to be bio-identical to chicken, pork, lamb and tuna, the portfolio also included mammoth.

According to Paleo, it had contacted Vow before the event was held in Amsterdam at the NEMO Science Museum. Vow’s legal team responded that the mammoth meatball “was not food” while insisting that no one had tasted mammoth myoglobin before the event, Paleo criticised.

Paleo described the breakthrough in creating myoglobin for mammoth – and also beef, lamb, tuna, chicken and pork – as a significant step that “took hard work to bring about”. To see this breakthrough claimed by a third party “rubs us the wrong way”, the company stated while also calling Vow’s suggestion that its 'mammoth meatball' was 'not food' as “clearly ridiculous".

"At Paleo, we are in the business for ethical reasons," concluded Sanctorum. "We want to decrease meat consumption by increasing the taste of alternatives to meat. Ethical business also means you respect your peers and you don’t make false claims. We are currently considering all legal options to safeguard our reputation as innovators and our intellectual property.”

"Baseless allegations"

Meanwhile, Vow has responded to the allegations, issuing a statement also on the Future of Protein Production website, stating that Paleo had no granted patent in relation to mammoth myoglobin and, therefore, no legitimate claim. Vow also said that Paleo had a pending application for an “extremely broad patent”, which, if valid and granted, would prevent companies from using animal myoglobin as a meat substitute or food ingredient.

"The technology and innovation involved in Vow’s creation and presentation of the 'mammoth meatball' owes nothing to any technology or alleged invention by Paleo. The 'mammoth meatball' was conceived, developed and created entirely by the hard work and ingenuity of Vow’s own scientists [and collaborators] and using a combination of publicly available genetic data and Vow’s own proprietary production processes, ” said Vow.

Vow described the task of the event as resurrecting conversations about meat and climate change, calling the mammoth a “gigantic symbol of loss”. The event was intended to encourage discussion around the future of food and to grow mainstream awareness around cultured meat and other alternatives.

“The positive reaction to the event and the lively discussion that has ensued suggest that goal was achieved – to the benefit of all,” said Vow.

Source: The Future of Protein Production / The Guardian / Paleo