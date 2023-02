Meati Foods

Eat Meati, the debut product line from Meati Foods, features cutlets and steaks made from mushroom root. The products made their retail debut in July 2022 after being sold solely through Meati Foods’ online shop.

USA, Boulder. Alternative protein producer Meati Foods announced the opening of its industrial-scale production facility in Colorado. The facility was partly financed by its oversubscribed Series C round, which brought total funding to more than US$250 million.

USA, Boulder. Alternative protein producer Meati Foods announced the opening of its industrial-scale production facility in Colorado. The facility wa