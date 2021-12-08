KAZAKHSTAN, Nur-Sultan. Kazakhstan is also banning the export of male live cattle for six months starting Dec. 15. Since early October, only a six-month ban on exports of female breeding cattle and small livestock has been in effect.

As Kazakh trade media further reported, the export of potatoes and carrots will also be banned from the middle of this month, for three months. The aim of the market intervention is to prevent further price increases and a shortage of the products in question on the domestic market. For example, beef and mutton have increased in price by 15% and 21%, respectively, since the beginning of 2021.

Meanwhile, 161,000 cattle were exported in the first ten months of this year, up 460% from the same period last year. Meat processing plants in Kazakhstan are operating at only 50% capacity.

Source: AgE