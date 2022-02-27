RUSSIA, Moscow. The largest buyer of agricultural products from Russia in the past calendar year was the European Union. The most important export was grain.

Source: fleischwirtschaft.de; AgE

According to current data from the Federal Center for Export Promotion of Agricultural Products (FGBU Agroexport), in 2021 the Community purchased agricultural products from the Russian Federation worth a total of $4.7 billion, or the equivalent of 4.1 billion euros. This was € 529 mill. or almost 15% more than the previous year. The Union's share of Russian agricultural exports thus increased by 0.2 percentage points to 12.5%.Germany accounted for € 310 mill. of this total, an increase of 22% on the previous year. The most important product group here was fish fillets worth € 61.7 mill. The FGBU Agroexport estimates Russia's total agricultural export value for 2021 at € 33.2 bn. This was 23% more than the year before. In contrast, the relevant export volume decreased by 7.8 mill. t, or 9.9 percent, to 71.1 mill. t.Specifically, the Federation increased its foreign revenues for cereals by 12% to around € 10.1 bn. For fish and marine products and for oil and fat products, increases of 37 and 48%, respectively, to € 6.4 bn. each, were recorded. Experts estimate the export value of processed foods at € 4.6 bn. in 2021. That was 15% more than in the previous year. Russia's foreign sales of meat and dairy products increased by 31% to € 1.4 bn..