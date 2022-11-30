Agreement : MycoTechnology and IFF to partner

USA, Colorado. MycoTechnology and IFF have entered a partnership to co-develop alternative proteins and next-generation food and beverage products for the European market.

US-based MycoTechnology is the world’s leading explorer of mycelia – the “root system” of mushrooms. According to a press release of the company the new agreement will allow it to capitalize on IFF’s “Re-Imagine Protein” innovation program and use its state-of-the-art capabilities in Brabrand, Denmark, including its Culinary Design Center, which provides specialized expertise in novel plant-based foods.

The two companies have already partnered in the US and the new collaboration in Europe reflects their shared commitment to partnership and innovation in the service of a better food system.

MycoTechnology harnesses the power of mycelia through a proprietary liquid fermentation platform, which it uses to develop novel ingredients. Since its founding in 2013, it has worked with food and beverage companies to create sustainable, nutritious and great-tasting products.

IFF is an industry leader in food, beverage, health, biosciences and scent. Its Nourish division delivers next-generation protein sources and future technologies in plant-based cuisines around the world, driven by insights and market-led innovation. By anticipating and addressing consumer needs, the Company enables the industry to create better, tastier, safer, healthier and more sustainable food and beverages.

By combining MycoTechnology’s novel mycelial fermentation platform with IFF’s technical expertise and capabilities, the companies plan to develop new, innovative solutions for food and beverage products throughout Europe.

The two companies continue to consider new opportunities to expand their partnership. They are currently working together on a project in the Asia-Pacific region, where they foresee greater collaboration in the future.

Source: MycoTechnology