BRAZIL, Sao Paulo. The Brazilian Association for Animal Protein (ABPA) and 21 other national organisations from 18 Latin American countries have virtually decided to set up a continental committee to work out joint strategies to prevent the introduction of African swine fever (ASF).

The "PPA LatAm" crisis committee first conducted a survey of regional disease control measures and established a joint working group to strengthen animal health protection on the continent in the private sector. One of the initiatives of the new committee is to raise awareness of the importance of biosecurity precautions in different sectors through a transnational campaign. The campaign, called "TodosContraLaPPA", is to start soon with actions for producers, the business community and government representatives.

Following the emergence of ASF in the Dominican Republic, the disease has now reached the Americas and the risk of introduction has increased for important pork exporting countries such as Brazil. "The committee is putting on a broader footing the work that is already underway in Brazil," explained ABPA President Ricardo Santin. The aim, he said, was to prevent the animal disease from reaching the continental part of the Americas. Many jobs and food security are at stake. By working together and unifying efforts, problems and risks could be monitored more effectively and bilateral or even block solutions for the continent could be found more quickly.

Source: fleischwirtschaft.de; AgE