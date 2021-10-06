African swine fever: Poland reports new recor...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. News
African swine fever

Poland reports new record

by Editor fleischwirtschaft.com
Wednesday, October 06, 2021

Most Read

  1. Beef trade

    Argentina relaxes restrictions
  2. Great Britain

    Pig congestion more and more threatening
  3. African swine fever

    Poland reports new record
Imago / Hohlfeld
Fences are also intended to slow the spread of ASF in Poland. Nevertheless, the virus continues to spread on farms.
Fences are also intended to slow the spread of ASF in Poland. Nevertheless, the virus continues to spread on farms.

POLAND, Warsaw. There have been more outbreaks in Polish agriculture up to the beginning of October than in the whole of 2018. Mostly small farms are affected.



A sad record has been broken in Poland in terms of African swine fever (ASF) in recent days. According to the Supreme Veterinary Authority, since the first appearance of the disease in 2014, there have never been so many outbreaks in agriculture as this year. According to official surveys, a total of 110 cases have now occurred in pig farms since the beginning of the year. This means that the previous annual high of 2018, with 109 affected farms at that time, was already exceeded at the beginning of October. It is foreseeable that several more cases will occur by the end of the year, despite the usual seasonal calm.

The most recent outbreak affected a farm in Wielkopolska. This is said to be a small holding with around 30 animals. The authorities are nevertheless alarmed here, as there are said to be more than 70 other farms with an estimated 4,000 pigs within a 3 km radius of the latest outbreak alone. In the extended circle of 10 km, there is talk of more than 500 farms and more than 70,000 domestic pigs.

Source: fleischwirtschaft.de; AgE
tags:
African swine fever Poland

Do you have any questions or comments about this article?
Send an email to the editors.

Here you can acquire the usage rights to this article.
Print article

related content
Imago / teutopress polen schwein stroh
Poland
ASF cases in domestic pigs increase
Pixabay Polen - Flagge
African swine fever
Animal disease subsides in Poland
IMAGO / Panthermedia Legehennen
Avian influenza
High losses in Poland

Newsletter-Service

With our free newsletters, we can provide you with the most important industry news and useful practical tips from Germany and around the world.

 
stats