African swine fever: Further cases in Polish ...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. News
African swine fever

Further cases in Polish stables

by Editor fleischwirtschaft.com
Wednesday, September 08, 2021

Most Read

  1. Pork production

    Tönnies sells Russia business
  2. Slaughterhouse inspections

    Chinese come to France
  3. African swine fever

    Further cases in Polish stables
Imago / teutopress
ASP infections occur repeatedly in small holdings in Poland.
ASP infections occur repeatedly in small holdings in Poland.

POLAND, Warsaw. In Poland, African swine fever is spreading unchecked in agriculture. Small farms with few animals are particularly affected.



The responsible authorities in Poland are currently hardly able to catch their breath when it comes to African swine fever (ASF). The Supreme Veterinary Authority recently confirmed seven new outbreaks of the highly contagious disease in agricultural livestock holdings. The outbreaks mainly affected smaller farms in the Carpathian Foothills, Lesser Poland, Warmia-Masuria and Lower Silesia voivodeships with a few to a maximum of 265 animals in their herds.

According to the authorities, 82 cases of ASF have been registered in pig farms since the beginning of the year. In the context of the epidemic-legal regulations altogether nearly 35,000 domestic pigs would have had to be culled. However, this does not include the healthy animals that were killed regionally within a radius of one kilometer around an outbreak of the disease as a preventive measure.

Many infected wild boars

In the case of African swine fever among wild boars, too, there are still no signs of relief in Poland. According to media reports, numerous new cases of dead or infected animals have been reported in recent weeks. Experts were particularly concerned about several cases in regions that had been freed from disease restrictions in recent months, after the disease had not occurred there for some time.

Among other things, the authorities are relying on intensive hunting of wild boar to contain ASF. According to surveys by the Polish Hunting Association, about 50,500 wild boar were shot nationwide between April and July 2021. This exceeds the number hunted in the same period of the previous year by around 1,600 animals.

Source: fleischwirtschaft.de; AgE
tags:
African swine fever Poland

Do you have any questions or comments about this article?
Send an email to the editors.

Here you can acquire the usage rights to this article.
Print article

related content
Pixabay Polen - Flagge
African swine fever
Animal disease subsides in Poland
IMAGO / Panthermedia Legehennen
Avian influenza
High losses in Poland
IMAGO / JOKER Polen gans Tiefkühl - englisch
Poultry meat
Poland's exports fall due to avian influenza
stats