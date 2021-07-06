POLAND, Warsaw. The virus has been detected in three herds. This time, a larger farm is also affected. Denmark is worried about piglet sales.

Poland does not come to rest in terms of African swine fever (ASF). The supreme veterinary authority recently confirmed new outbreaks of the highly contagious animal disease on three more farms. However, the outbreaks were far apart, with cases in the Carpathian foothills, Podlaskie and the Warmia-Masuria voivodeship. In total, the authorities have now recorded eleven ASF herds in pig farms since the beginning of the year.

The current cases involve smaller farms in the Carpathian Foothills and Podlaskie, with 27 and 54 pigs, respectively. In Warmia-Masuria, however, the disease has occurred on one large farm with a total of 976 animals, according to official data. Primary infections are said to have occurred on all three farms. Accordingly, an introduction of the virus from other herds could be excluded. In accordance with the requirements of epidemic law, culling was initiated in all cases and the usual quarantine areas were designated. More about this topic Pixabay African swine fever Animal disease subsides in Poland Many cases of ASF were again found in wild boar in Poland at the beginning of May; however, there are signs that the disease is subsiding for the time being. more ››

The series of cases of ASF on Polish farms, which has been continuing for several weeks, is also causing uncertainty in the export-oriented Danish pig industry. According to media reports, Danish suppliers now fear a slump in demand from Poland, as many pig farmers in risk areas there are selling their herds quickly, but in many cases are very reluctant to re-stock. Against this background, the pool price of the Danish piglet quotation had already fallen by the equivalent of around 17.50 euros to 49.10 euros per head in the last four weeks up to last Friday.

Saxony fights against wild boars

Meanwhile, Saxony's Minister of Agriculture Wolfram Günther expressed high concern about the spread of ASF in the Free State. "More and more sick animals are being registered in eastern Saxony," the head of the agricultural department reported this week. The containment of ASF is a common goal of the entire state government, he said, which is why the responsible Ministry of Social Affairs and other stakeholders have been providing intensive support in combating the disease for months. To prevent further incursion and spread of the disease, the state government is relying on a triad of fence construction, removal and hunting, Günther said. Since the first outbreak of ASF in late October 2020, there have been more than 270 virus detections in wild boar in Saxony.

Source: fleischwirtschaft.de; AgE