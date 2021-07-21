ITALY, Rome. Last summer, EFSA launched a major campaign to raise awareness of the disease in south-east Europe – the authority is now extending the campaign.
The campaign complements the ongoing efforts of the European Commission and other international organisations aimed at eradicating the disease in Europe.
African swine fever (ASF) is a viral disease that affects domestic pigs and wild boar. The virus is harmless to humans but has caused significant economic disruption in many countries. There are no vaccines, so an outbreak can necessitate the slaughter of large numbers of farm-kept pigs in affected areas.
The campaign aims to raise awareness and understanding of ASF in all 18 countries and is aimed at groups of people and individuals who come into contact with domestic pigs and wild boar, particularly pig farmers. It is being implemented with the invaluable assistance of local veterinary organisations, farmers’ groups, hunting associations, border police, and other relevant bodies.
Because an ASF outbreak can have such devastating effects, detection, prevention and reporting are essential if this disease is to be contained. These are the key words of the campaign. EFSA will be sharing factsheets, infographics, ready-to-use social media posts and other materials. Find out more on the campaign website STOP ASF.