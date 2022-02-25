GERMANY, Lübeck. Baader, the Germany-based specialist for processing machinery, announced the planned acquisition of Skaginn 3X, an innovative producer of high-tech processing systems located in Iceland.

According to a press release, the shareholders of Skaginn 3X agreed on the 100% acquisition of the group’s shares by Baader. The specialist for fish and poultry processing machinery hereby starts fully integrating the Skaginn 3X Group into its company.



Source: Baader

With this investment, Baader underlines its commitment to the Icelandic market. The Skaginn 3X technologies and the proven expertise of the Skaginn 3X workforce are an important part of strengthening the Baader international growth strategy. Combining the unique engineering intelligence and resource expertise of the two companies will strive for the development of pelagic and whitefish processing as well as subchilling, thawing, freezing and co-product handling for the fish, poultry, meat and other industries."With Skaginn 3X being a full member of Baader, we can now position ourselves as a full solution provider for all fish species," said Managing Director Robert Focke. "This is especially great for our customers. They can expect us to move fast towards a joint global sale setup and to leverage our joint technical capabilities as well as service offers.""We are very happy to welcome Skaginn 3X to the Baader family. The Skaginn 3X employees have a unique expertise and innovation capacity which will contribute to our joint future success", said Petra Baader, Executive Chairwoman Baader.Guðjón M. Ólafsson will continue to steer the business in Iceland, supported by Jóhanna Waagfjörð as CFO as well as the Baader Management. Jeffrey Davis, CEO of ISEA Partners, will continue to serve as Chairman of the Skaginn 3X board.