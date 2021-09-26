USA, Manitowoc, WI. Lakeside Foods, Inc., a leading frozen and canned foods manufacturer, is purchasing Cher-Make Sausage Co., a 93-year-old authentic sausage maker that produces quality summer sausage, hot dogs, ring bologna and bratwurst at its Manitowoc-based plant. The deal is set to close on Monday.

According to a press release of the company the acquisition offers Lakeside a new product category that will benefit its existing customer base. “Cher-Make is a respected maker of premium sausage and meat products, with a long history in the Manitowoc community, and we’re honored to carry on the Cher-Make legacy,” said Joe Yanda, President and CEO of Lakeside Foods.

Cher-Make will benefit from business growth opportunities through Lakeside. “Joining the Lakeside Foods family will give Cher-Make a bright future to continue making authentic sausage products and expand our distribution footprint,” said Tom Chermak, President of Cher-Make Sausage.

Under the deal, Cher-Make’s management team, including President Tom Chermak, will remain in place. Day-to-day operations will continue uninterrupted, and Lakeside plans to retain all Cher-Make employees at its Manitowoc location.

Lakeside Foods, Inc.

Lakeside Foods is a premier supplier of high-quality frozen and canned foods to the retail, food service and industrial sectors. Since its beginning in 1887 as a small pea-canning plant, Lakeside Foods has expanded to 13 production facilities, producing canned and frozen vegetables, canned meat, canned dry beans, frozen desserts, appetizers and canned pet food that are distributed coast to coast across the U.S. and in 14 countries. The company is family-owned and based in Manitowoc, Wis.

Cher-Make Sausage

Source: Lakeside Foods

Founded by Emil and Regina Chermak in 1928, Cher-Make Sausage Company serves the branded and private-label industry and produces hot dogs, bratwurst, summer sausage, ring bologna, chicken sausage and smoked sausage. Products made at the company’s Manitowoc plant are sold throughout North America. The company employs more than 150 people.