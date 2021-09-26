USA, Manitowoc, WI. Lakeside Foods, Inc., a leading frozen and canned foods manufacturer, is purchasing Cher-Make Sausage Co., a 93-year-old authentic sausage maker that produces quality summer sausage, hot dogs, ring bologna and bratwurst at its Manitowoc-based plant. The deal is set to close on Monday.
According to a press release of the company the acquisition offers Lakeside a new product category that will benefit its existing customer base. “Cher-Make is a respected maker of premium sausage and meat products, with a long history in the Manitowoc community, and we’re honored to carry on the Cher-Make legacy,” said Joe Yanda, President and CEO of Lakeside Foods.
Cher-Make will benefit from business growth opportunities through Lakeside. “Joining the Lakeside Foods family will give Cher-Make a bright future to continue making authentic sausage products and expand our distribution footprint,” said Tom Chermak, President of Cher-Make Sausage.
Under the deal, Cher-Make’s management team, including President Tom Chermak, will remain in place. Day-to-day operations will continue uninterrupted, and Lakeside plans to retain all Cher-Make employees at its Manitowoc location.